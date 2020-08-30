FG names Aku national merit award governing board chair

The federal government has appointed Professor (Engr.) Yakubu Aku as chairman of an 8-member governing board of the Nigerian National Merit Award (NNMA).

The other board members are Professor Sheikh Abdullah; Professor Adele Jinadu; Professor Mohammed Hassa; Professor J.J. Andy; Professor S.C. Ohaegbulam; Professor W.B. Qurix; and Engr. Festus Y.N. Daudu, who represents the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Inaugurating the board over the weekend, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator Dr. George Akume, said the members were chosen based on their records of service and integrity.

He said the Nigerian National Merit Award (NNMA) has been able to record innumerable successes and made significant strides in the effort to make Nigeria standout among the comity of nations.

The minister pointed out that the NNMA has continued to make steady progress in terms of rewarding excellence, adding that his ministry’s supervisory role as the mother body to Nigeria National Merit Award (NNMA) has indeed been fulfilling.

The minister added that, the endless opportunities being harnessed by NNMA could not be over emphasised, explaining that the newly appointed and reappointed members of the board were being celebrated for their good records which will add glamour to the institution.

“It is our sincere hope that their productivity and intellectual will shine throughout their tenure,” he stated.

Akume further said “you have set the mark for a new down in various fields of human pursuit, and your contributions will spur new horizons for the continued growth of this establishment.”

In his remark, the chairman, governing board of NNMA, Professor Yakubu Aku said his reappointment clearly demonstrated that hard work and resilience do not go unnoticed.

He said having secured leadership it is now time to take up responsibility by showing character, leadership and charisma on the duty post, calling all members and Nigerians for continued support so as to consolidate on the gains so far attained for the development of the nation.