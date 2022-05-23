FG names interim management committee to oversee Nigeria basketball

Following the recent directives of President Muhammadu Buhari on the state of basketball in the country and its withdrawal from all international basketball competitions for the next two years, the federal government has announced the members of the Interim Management Committee(IMC) to oversee the development of the sport in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued and made available to Blueprint by Ministry’s Director Press and Public Relations Mr. Mohammed Manga.

According to the statement, members of the committee include Dr. Henry Nzekwu​, ​Mr. Udon Ubon Humapwa​, Mr. Frank Jitubhoh, Zenith Bank Representative, Prof. Adamu Ahmed, Mr. Peter Nelson, group captain Rahinatu Garba, Aderemi Adewunmi, Oluchi Nzekwe, Sani Adio (SAN).

“The committee is to draw up programmes that will revamp basketball from the grassroots in Nigeria, revive its moribund domestic leagues and attract cooperate sponsors for the development of the game,” he said.

