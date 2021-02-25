FG, Nasarawa to partner on STI, agriculture

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and Nasarawa state government are set to enter into a collaboration in the science and technology and the agricultural sector respectively in order to develop it.

The Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule disclosed that his state was engaging student vigorously in the area of science and technology educating.

Sule stated this while intimating the Executive Vice Chairman NASENI during a working visit to the headquarters on Wednesday, in Abuja.

“I thought NASENI was more of a Research and Development Centre that will come up with ideas put into practice. But to my amazement, it is where ideas are carried out, programme set up manufacturing are done etc. and so for us in the engineering sector, it is complete from initiation to completion. Therefore, we shall collaborate in these areas.

“First and foremost in the state, we are promoting science and technology education. We have identified, equipped and in the process of really equipping additional laboratories in the areas of biology, chemistry, physical, ICT, etc. and I believe we can go into collaboration with NASENI and the Nasarawa State University is already setting up a new faculty of engineering and technology and the EVC is the Chairman for the committee in the implementation and to drive a ful arrangement with the institution,” he added.

Speaking, the Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI, Engr. Prof. Muhammad Haruna stated that the Agency has now been removed from under the Ministry of Science and Technology and placed under the Presidency.