FG, Netherland restate commitment to tackle environmental hazards in Nigeria

Nigeria and the Republic of Netherland have reiterated their resolve to tackle issues of environmental hazards in Nigeria.

This was made known when the Netherland Ambassador to Nigeria, Harry van Dijk, paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Environment, Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi, in Abuja.

Axxording to van Dijk, “We are here to discuss areas of common interest, such as the Niger Delta oil spill clean-up, climate action and other issues like secular economy and solar power.

“In 2018, our foreign ministers signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance our bilateral relations and since then, we have had high level meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“We have been interested in increasing our presence and intensifying our relations.

“Nigeria takes interest in the business community and offers potential for climate change policy and greening the economy,” he said.

On his part, the Minister assured that the ministry would execute agreements and MoUs signed in the past.

“The ministry is here to ensure that the policies, agreements and the MoUs signed are executed appropriately.

“I want to assure you that these MoUs, signed by my colleagues and other ministers, who had interface with either climate change or secular economy, are under the ease-of-doing-business policy of the government.

“They will be taken collectively and separately, depending on the ministry.

“So, you do your part and we will do ours, as we are on course and will do our best to continue to nurture the bilateral relations that exist between both countries,” he added.

