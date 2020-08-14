FG okays Ernst & Young as transaction advisory for SEZs

The federal government through the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment , Amb. Mariam Yalwaji Katagum has revealed that Ernst & Young emerged as the best qualified firm with a total score of 83.85% for the provision of transaction advisory services for the reform of the two Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

At the Contract Execution ceremony and kick-off meeting on the Calabar and Kano Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Abuja on Thursday, the minister said that the selection of Ernst & Young was subsequently approved by the National Council on Privatisation.

She recalled that the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) at its meeting held on the 12th of June 2018 approved the reform of the two federal government owned Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Calabar and Kano.

She said in line with NCP approved process for economic reforms, the next step was the engagement of Transaction Advisers who would guide the reform process.

“The transaction adviser was selected through a competitive tendering process adding that the procurement process commenced with the short-listing of 9 (nine) firms from the National database to compete for the provision of transaction advisory services for the reform of the two SEZs.

“Request for Proposals (RfPs) were subsequently issued out to the shortlisted nine firms on August 16, 2018.

“At the deadline for the submission of their response to the RFP on 14th Sept. 2018, 5 out of the 9 shortlisted firms submitted proposals.

She further explained that an eight-man evaluation team comprising representatives of Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Federal Ministry of Justice, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) was constituted to evaluate the technical proposals received.

She said it is with sincere expectation of the Transaction Implementation Committee (TIC) that the Ernst & Young Consortium will add immense value to the on-going revitalisation processes on the SEZ’s and cause a major breakthrough in the Country’s effort at engendering massive industrial revolution and inflow of Foreign Direct Investments.

Also, the Partner Strategy and Transactional , Ernst and Young company , Damilola Aloba explained that there are 3 approaches for the SEZs, which are to consider the property holding company which will be a representative of the FG and the legal owner of landed property through the Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

He said there will be an operating company which will be consentionaire responsible for development of the internal restructure of the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and a Managment company responsible for the management of the each of the Zones .

According to him, Nigeria today has about 34 SEZs which contributes tremendously to the economic development in Nigeria but most of the Zones which includes the Calabar and Kano free trade zones are inactive.