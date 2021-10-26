FG, others differ on computer forensics institute bill









It was discordance tune Tuesday as the federal government and some experts offered divergent opinions on the propriety or otherwise of a bill seeing establishment of the Chattered Institute of Computer Foreniscs (CICF).

Making presentation during a public hearing of the proposed legislation, organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology led by Beni Lar, Nigeria’s Minister in charge of Science, Technology and Innovations, Mr. Ogbonnaya Onu, noted that the bill should be given expeditious passage.



Represented by deputy director in charge of ICT in the ministry, Adebayo Adeyemi, the minister stated that CIFIN was incorporated in 2008.

He said the ministry “adopts the draft and further support that the ongoing process to pass the bill be expedited as it is in the best interest of Nigeria.



President of the Chartered Institue of Computer Forensics of Nigeria (CICFON), Professor Peter Olayiwola, said since the bill was in accordance with section 18 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, to the effect that government shall promote science and technology, the bill should be given accelerated hearing and subsequent passage into law.

However, president of Computer Professionals (Registration) Council of Nigeria (CPN), Kole Jagun, offered a contrary opinion during his presentation.

He insisted that: “There is already an existing law. So, if you are passing this bill, it means there is going to be conflict and abrogation of an existing law. CPN is established to regulate and control information technology education and practice in Nigeria.”