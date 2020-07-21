FG palliative do not cover agric sector, smallholder farmers – Oxfam

Oxfam Nigeria has commended Nigeria government over its efforts to cushion the economic impacts of COVID 19 on the nation, but however raised concerns that these palliative and recovery windows may well work for the manufacturing and other sectors, but we are concerned that they do not adequately cover the needs of agricultural sector stakeholders let alone meet the nations needs of smallholder farmers who presently face the challenge of feeding the nation during the lockdown and immediately afterwards.

said there is still silence on how smallholder farmers who have already suffered losses can be compensated. Farming communities also complain that they have not received any palliatives.

“We want to also appreciate the Nigerian government’s efforts so far to alleviate citizens’ pain following the pandemic. Ever since the first COVID-19 case first occurred in March 2020, the federal government responded with an Emergency Economic Stimulus Bill signed into law.

“The Central Bank also unveiled its plans to inject N3.5 trillion to support the economy through a stimulus package meant to: give tax relief to corporate bodies who keep the job of their employees intact during a window period of January to December; put a moratorium on mortgage plans enjoyed by Nigerians; and suspend import duties on medical equipment, medicines, and personal protective gear; reduce interest rates from 9% to 5% on its existing intervention programs over the next year; plans to create a N50 billion targeted fund from which households can access a maximum of N3 million and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) can access a maximum of N25 million; and introduced credit support for the healthcare sector.

