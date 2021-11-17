FG partners stakeholders on implementation plan for humanitarian framework devt

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has declared open the implementation plan for the National Humanitarian Development-Peace Nexus with stakeholders.

According to a statement Wednesday, signed by Mrs Adeyemo Felicia, for the Deputy Director of Information, speaking during a 3-day workshop in Lagos, Farouq, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, tasked stakeholders on partnership to realise its objectives.

Recall that during the marking of the World Humanitarian Day on the 21st of August 2021, the Minister presented the National Humanitarian Development-Peace nexus Framework (NHDPF) to the Stakeholders, which was developed through a participatory and consultative process by the National Humanitarian Coordination Technical Working Group (NHCTWG).

She said: “The NHDPF Nexus is derived from UN triple nexus principles that believes there is no development without peace and that sustainable humanitarian response should be linked to development.

“Therefore, the three days workshop should be explicitly utilized to ensure a sustainable humanitarian response.

“The National Humanitarian Development-Peace framework answers the coherence questions and envisions stronger collaboration and coordination among actors from the field of development co-operation among humanitarian action and peace building.

“Considering the gaps we face, due to different programming goals and mandates, the framework will provide a new integrated, effective and efficient methodology for the aid sector to support Development and peace objectives in Nigeria.”

Farouq added that at the end of the technical session, it was unanimously agreed that the operationalization of the framework will rapidly improve the operational capacity of Humanitarian Development and Peace building actors to match the scale, complexity and urgency in humanitarian situation in Nigeria.

The stakeholders strengthened the call to kick-start the process of operationalizing the framework by developing a comprehensive implementation plan.

The minister stated that the gathering is to develop strategies geared towards adopting new ways of delivering humanitarian response, adding that the expectation from the event is to ensure that a five year costed implementation plan, with well-structured monitoring and evaluation mechanism, including institutional arrangement is developed.

She stressed that the implementation plan should be tailored to the specific needs of persons concerned across the country to reflect local content to address peculiar national needs.

She appreciated the unquantifiable support of all the partners who contributed immensely to making the event a reality.

Earlier, the country Director of ActionAid in Nigeria, Ene Obi, said the National Humanitarian Development-Peace building framework is apt and a vehicle for the Federal Government to better coordinate all the stakeholders.

Other stakeholders, including NGOs, UNOCHA, the MCN British Council, all emphasized the importance of the workshop, which they said would enable all the stakeholders in the sector to speak the same language, eradicate competition and use the HDP nexus to leverage on long terms solution to help persons in need.

