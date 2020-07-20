FG pilots service delivery curriculum for Universities

The National Coordinator/ Chief Executive Officer SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, has said that the federal government is piloting the process of service delivery curriculum into Nigerian Universities.

Akajemeli said this while on an advocacy visit to Nassarawa state University, during the week.

The Coordinator said that admitting SERVICOM into university’s curriculum as a pilot scheme will accord Nigerian citizens the opportunity to imbibe the culture of quality service delivery process across board.

She said that the National Universities Commission (NUC) saddled with the responsibility of supervising the universities has started the process since 2009, with SERVOCOM, adding that the document is already domiciled in the Commission to set up Nassarawa State University as a pilot scheme that will flow seamlessly into other Federal Universities in Nigeria.

Speaking during the visit, Akajemeli said that the Governor of Nassarawa state, Engineer Abdullahi Sule has already keyed into the Open Government Partnership as a pilot scheme of the project.

In his welcome remarks, the Registrar of the University, Professor Suleiman Bala Mohammed said that it is quite an honour to have the Nassarawa State University as a pilot scheme for the project.

He assured SERVICOM’s management that the University has the capacity to drive the process through the Quality Assurance department.

He stated that one of the cardinal objectives of the University’s administration is to bridge gaps on improvement of the services which is at the brink of the process.

According to the Registrar, the University is collaborating with SERVICOM to strategies on guidelines and planning designs components for critical mass of people in the field who are ready to offer skills through the E- learning platform that will benefit Nigerians.

The University, he said will add services to Quality Assurance Department by focusing on research projects that will impart knowledge to citizens in our country.

He commended SERVICOM’s management for their foresight and commitment in the service delivery process in Nigeria.