FG planning to increase varsities’ tuition fees to N350, 000 – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday said that the federal government has concluded plans to hike tuition fees in public varsities in the country, beginning from N350,000 per session. ASUU, while raising the alarm in Ibadan while addressing newsmen through its Ibadan Zonal Coordinator, Dr. Ade Adejumo noted that this was the position of the leader of federal government team, led by Dr. Wale Babalakin which the Union has resisted to ask Nigerians to join in the struggle to make the federal do the needful in public education. Dr. Adejumo maintained that ASUU is kicking against FG’s plan to establish Education bank where students will now beg for loans to attend public universities, saying :”Unless the federal government is prevailed upon to honour the Memorandum of Action it signed with the Union in 2017, it cannot guarantee industrial peace and harmony on university campuses.” The Union added that the issues in the 2017 Memorandum of Action (MoA) that may lead to another strike included collapse of the renegotiation of 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement, non-release of over two trillion naira meant for the revitalization of decayed infrastructure in public varsities (2014-2018), failure to release the forensic audit on the disbursement of Earned Academic Allowances covering 2009 to 2017, failure to pay arrears of shortfall in accrued salaries in Universities that have been verified under PICA, failure to release operational license of NUPEMCO, and needless proliferation of state Universities.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.