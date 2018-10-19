FG plans N8.6trn 2019 budget

N508bn lower than 2018 appropriation

The federal government has revealed an N8.6 trillion budget proposal for 2019, a figure that fell short of the 2018 budget put at N9.1 trillion.

Budget and National Planning Minister, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, disclosed this at the consultative forum on the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) 2019-2021, yesterday in Abuja.

The 2019-2021 MTEF/FSP outlines federal governments fiscal policies/strategies and macroeconomic projections for 2019 2021; provides the broad framework for the annual budget in line with the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) 2007.

The key thrusts of the 2019 – 2021 MTEF/FSP are consistent with the goals of the ERGP; aimed at sustaining growth and diversifying the productive base of the economy.

The figure is a reduction of the 2018 budget by N508 billion.

The National Assembly jerked up the 2018 budget by N508 billion after the Executive had proposed a budget of N8.612 trillion for the year.

Also speaking to journalists, Senator Danjuma Goje explained that the increase in allocation to the critical sector was responsible for the increment.

He attributed the budget jerk to the increase in oil price benchmark from the proposed $45 per barrel to $51 per barrel.

Addressing the audience, made up of the Organised Private Sector, civil society groups and the media, the minister said reduced government revenue projection for the year and the need to cut down on borrowing influenced governments decision.

He said: Borrowing was critical when we were short of funds to take the country out of recession, and that borrowing was directed at capital projects, and it worked.

And that is why you see activities in Lagos-Ibadan railways. That is why you see Lagos, Kano terminals are being finished. That is where the money went into. The borrowing was necessary and essential, and it was borrowed for infrastructure.

However, that level of borrowing we are taking it down because as revenue picks up, we rely less on borrowing.

Senator Udoma, also harped on the need to increase the countrys revenue generation.

We must look at ways of squeezing out the maximum we can get from oil because oil is a wasting asset, we need to get the money and use it to solve a lot of our problems.

We need to invest in infrastructure, invest in human capacity development, and in all we need to build up our stock of capital. We also need to ensure we build up the non-oil sector.

At the moment, the revenues are on average up by about 30 per cent from 2017, but it is not where we want to be, we need to do much better, Udoma said.

The minister also harped on the need for the country to ensure it increased its revenue through tax collection.

Our ratio of taxes collected to our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is still very low. We need to look at how we can generate resources so that we rely less on debts, more on revenue and also build up the revenue so our debt service to revenue ratio will bring that down.

We must increase our revenues that have to be the priority, because when you have that revenue, it is possible to deliver quality infrastructure which this country requires, he added.

The minister expressed optimism that the country would continue to experience growth with the continued implementation of the ERGP, as well as the improved outlook for oil prices.

In terms of oil production volume, the minister said it was projected at 2.3 million barrels per day for 2019, with an exchange rate of N305.

He said the GDP growth rate for 2019 was projected at three per cent, 3.6 per cent for 2020 and 3.9 per cent for 2021.

According to the power point presentation, the government is projecting oil revenue at N3.668 trillion; share of Non-oil revenue at N1.385 trillion; share of minerals and mining N1.288 trillion, and share of NLNG dividends at N39.880 billion.

Also, independent revenue is projected at N642.579 billion, Grants and Donor funding N209.915 billion and FGs share of signature bonuses at N84.228 billion.

