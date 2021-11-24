FG plans tariff reduction on LPG, accessories to reduce cooking gas price

Following outcry over increasing price of cooking gas, the Federal Government (FG) is set to bring down the price of Liquefied Natural Gas (LPG), known as cooking gas through reduction of tariff and taxes on imported LPG and it’s accessories.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipyre Sylva said that the government is planning to reduce the price of gas before Christmas period.

He stated that it was making efforts to reduce the cost of the commodity and make it affordable for Nigerians ahead of the Yuletide.

However he pointed out that the government has no direct control over the rising prices of LPG, and cannot regulate it as it is an International commodity just like the crude oil

Sylva, disclosed this on Tuesday after a meeting with the President, Muhammadu Buhari. At the meeting, Sylva formally presented the chief executives of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Farouk Ahmed and Gbenga Komolafe, respectively.