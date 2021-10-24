FG, please fix some Nigerian highways

I write to bring to the notice of the federal government, which is saddled with the responsibility of rehabilitating and constructing the country’s federal roads, the frightening encounters of motorists, especially commercial ones, on the dumpy condition of some highways in some states of the federation.

Let me begin with Niger state, where multiple reports suggest that kidnappers and bandits are taking advantage of the unintended slow down of motorists to intrepidly carry out their nasty acts due to the deteriorating condition of these roads. For instance, the road connecting Lambata, Lafai, Agayi and Bida in Niger state has deteriorated, making travel difficult.



Secondly, the federal road linking Kaba and Ifele junction in Ondo state is also bad.

Also, the road connecting Okene in Kogi state and Ofela in Edo state is in deplorable condition. The road connecting Iwu to Ekwama is horror to road users.

For Nigerians plying these roads to go about their activities easily, these roads must be repaired. As explained earlier, outlaws are carrying out heinous acts. The issue not only affects motorists, it also threatens our merchants, causing them to lose their merchandise due to delays in delivery when using commercial trucks.



Furthermore, the lives of innocent people are being lost as a result of the avoidable tragedies that repeatedly occur on these roads, all attributed to the horrible condition of the roads. So too are their belongings.

In conclusion, I urge the Federal Ministry of Works and the affected state governors to timely collaborate to ensure the long-term viability of these highways.



Mallam Musbahu Magayaki,Sabon Fegi, Azare,Bauchi state