FG pledges to make teaching profession attractive – Minister 

The federal government has said it is committed to make the teaching profession implicitly dynamic, nationally relevant, and globally competitive.

This was just as the government also disclosed “we are dogged in our resolve to make the teaching profession an attractive and financially fulfilling choice of profession for all Nigerian citizens”.

The Minister of Education for State, Chukwuemeka Uwajiuba, disclosed this during Seplat Education Roundable and STEP Certificate Award ceremony held in Benin City, Edo State.

The event has as its theme: “Harnessing the Role of Technology in Nigeria’s Education Sector”.

Represented by his Special Adviser, Mrs. Munia Adesanya, the Minister lauded SEPLAT for dedicating resources towards nation building, adding that “today marks the beginning of a new phase of life for the beneficiaries”.

The external affairs and sustainability of SEPLAT energy, Dr. Chioma Nwanchuku, said 214 teachers; including Chief Inspectors of Education had been trained in skills and technology for six months.

According to Chioma, “the training is an annual event which began with a four-day workshop. We offered them (teachers) laptops and data so that they can have access to the platform where they have resources.

“Seplat is very delighted, because education is the bedrock of any society. So, we are committed in our support to achieve quality education”.

The benefiting teachers were drawn from privates and public schools in Edo and Delta States respectively.

The deputy governor of Edo State, Comrade Phillip Shaibu and representatives of Delta State government lauded the company’s gesture.