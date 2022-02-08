FG pledges to promote locally made materials in railway projects

The federal government through the Ministry of Transportation has said it is promoting locally made materials in railway projects across the country.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said that government is encouraging not only the use of local materials but passing some the jobs to local contractors.

According to him, this will make Nigerians harness not only the economic benefits but also the financial benefits, stressing that it would make more sense if Nigerians are involved and are part of the process.

Amaechi, who disclosed it at the Kano-Kaduna railway project at the weekend is explained that the Kano – Kaduna standard guage rail project is ⁷being presently funded through the budget as the loan for project is yet to be concluded with the Chinese government.