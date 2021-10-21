FG, Police yet to learn from #ENDSARS protest – Afenifere

Pan Yoruba Socio political organisation Afenifere Thursday stated that the positive lessons inherent in the ENDSARS protest have not been learnt in Nigeria.

Afenifere stated this in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, and made available to journalists in Ibadan.

The organisation said it was unfortunate that the alleged high handed manner with which the police treated those who peacefully organised rallies to commemorate one year of the misadventure at Lekki Toll Gate, ‘clearly shown that the government and the police have not demonstrated that the lessons inherent in October 20, 2020 mean anything to them.’

Afenifere added that “the failure of the government to fulfill the promises made by President Muhammadu Buhari on the issue has added to the list of how the government continue to alienate itself from the people.

“The treatment meted out to some protesters in places like Lagos, Benin, Osogbo etc Wednesday, October 20, 2021, sent a message that the positive lessons inherent in the ENDSARS protest have not been learnt. And this is unfortunate,” it said.