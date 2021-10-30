FG promises to implement 5% of jobs for persons with disabilities

The federal government has expressed readiness to implement the law mandating Five per cent of jobs at both private and public sectors are allocated to people living with disabilities.



Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, who made this disclosure weekend in Abuja said his ministry will issue circular to all the ministries and parastatals by next week.



Already, the Minister said to the cheering applause of the over 1,000 persons living with dissenters at the event that he has given agencies under his ministry clear directives toward the implication of the policy.



Ngige, who spoke during the 16th anniversary celebration of KPAKPANDO Foundation for persons living with disabilities, said implimenting such policy is another major policy with which the government of President Buhari was ensuring inclusivity in government.



Dr Ngige said that the Federal Government was totally committed to making life more meaningful to the lesd privileged people in the society. He said the Labor ministry would also support the Kpakpando Foundation in providing materials and cash for persons with disabilities.



The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi who was the Chairman of the occasion which attracted dignitaries and a host of government functionaries and politicians, disclosed that the state had signed into law the Disability Act and also subscribed the 5l% employment inclusion.



Feyemi added that the state did not only signed the Act but has also established an office for disability commission and populated it with technology equipment.

He said Ekiti State had also set up disability Council to manage their Affairs, noting that the State would continue to commit to achieve succeful inclusiveness.



He added that the state has also set up an ultra moden Center for people with Disabilities, saying it is not only they are conciuson of the effort of the Foundation but be supportive of the proces of disability but insist on the change of the policy for the Better.



He commended the efforts of the Foundation for keeping the hope of the disabilities alive and Working hard on the objectives of programs of the Foundation expecially in achieving the 5% employment inclusion.



Governor Fayemi who after his speech officially unveiled the give away prices, and donations such as generations, fans, free medical outreach, disabilities equipment and many more also donated five million naira for the upliftment of PWDs.



The occasion also attracted about many challenged people drawn from across the nooks and crannies of the federation, many of who benefited from gifts and scholarships provided by the foundation.