FG re-states commitment to support, protect IDPs, others

The federal government has reiterated its commitment to providing support, protection and lasting solution for refugees, IDPs and other categories of persons that had been forced to relocate to their original homes.

The federal commissioner of the National Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Alhaji Basheer Garba Mohammad, disclosed this Friday during the distribution of agricultural items to persons of concern at Kura local government area of Kano state.

He said the President Muhammad Buhari administration was committed to rendering humanitarian services to the citizens, “especially at this trying time of Covid-19 pandemic.”

Mohammad said the Agency had employed the necessary mechanism of providing the needed services to the vulnerable persons in various localities.

“In compliance of President Muhammad Buhari’s directives we are today distributing water pump machines, assorted seedlings, and farm input,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said Kano state government would work hand-in-hand with the Commission to ensure that the desired goals were achieved.

Ganduje, who was represented by the executive secretary, State Emergency Relief Management Agency, Alhaji Saleh Jili, lauded the federal government foresight in providing the commodities to farmers in Kura, Garun Malam and Madobi local government areas of the state.

“Kano state is happy with this development; I assure you that farmers would make good use of the inputs,” he said.

Earlier, the chairman of Kura local government area, Alhaji Mustapha Abdullahi, said the gesture was “very timely.”