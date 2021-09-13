FG readies National Frieght offices for take off

The federal government has said works on the completion of the pilot scheme of the National Freight Offices in Jibiya, Katsina state and Idiroko in Ogun state are ongoing while that of Illela in Sokoto state have been completed and ready for take off.

Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi made the disclosure at the Executive session of the 16th National Council on Transportation in Kano.

He commended the different departments and ggencies under his transportation ministry for working assiduously in their various areas to achieve success in all programmes and projects embarked upon saying the NFOs in Jibiya and Idiroko are nearing completion.

Amaechi pointed out the achievements by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), including the take-off of the Deep Blue project, with all assets, vessels, aircrafts and other gadgets acquired as pivotal to the security of the country’s waters.