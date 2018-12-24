FG receives ‘fraud report’ on NHIS , promises speedy implementation

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, on Monday received report of the Presidential Independent Fact-Facting panel on National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) set up to investigate allegations of fraud against the Executive Secretary of the agency, Professor Usman Yusuf.

Receiving the report from the chairman of the panel and retired federal permanent secretary Dr Bukar Hassan in his office in Abuja, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation said government would ensure speedy implementation of the recommendations contained in the report.

“I receive this report with deep sense of appreciation and I assure you that the report would be expeditiously processed for implementation. I must thank you most sincerely for all the sacrifices made to ensure that this healthcare Scheme which also borders on our security as a nation is made to stand firm on its feet and remain beneficial to all Nigerians.

“Let me assure you that the decision of government on the recommendations of the Panel will be made public at the appropriate time. I also want to assure all Nigerians that this government remains very committed to making life worth living,” he said.

The SGF said government regrets the controversy between management and governing council of the NHIS haven benefited from induction courses by the federal to strengthen relationships between the governing board and management of agencies.

“With particular reference to the situation at NHIS, government regards the Scheme as critical to its promise to Nigerians that they would enjoy qualitative and affordable healthcare. Government also regards healthcare delivery as a cardinal programme on which huge investments have been committed because a healthy nation is a wealthy nation.

“Given the foregoing, therefore, Mr. President on the recommendation of my Office approved the constitution of a 7-Member Presidential Independent Fact-Finding Panel headed by a retired Permanent Secretary to look at the immediate and remote causes of the conflict that engulfed the NHIS.

“The Panel was inaugurated on Friday, 2nd November, 2018 and charged with a 5-point Terms of Reference (TOR) including the responsibility for examining all governance issues challenging the Scheme. The Panel was given 2 weeks to submit its report. However, the assignment had to be extended due to the nature of the work and the need to address core issues on a lasting basis,” he said.

In his remarks, chairman of the committee, Dr. Buhari Hassan, said the panel did not complete its work within the two weeks it was given because of the quantum of the documents it had to go through and the number of stakeholders it needed to interface with.

He said the committee asked for more time in order to be fair, transparent and unbiased, adding that the report contains set of short, medium and long term recommendations.

“We particularly wish to draw the attention of the government to the key recommendations for urgent attention. It is our belief and aspiration that our recommendations as contained in the report will go along way in repositioning the scheme as they proffer solutions to the challenges that have hindered the scheme in achieving the laudable objectives for which it was established,” he said.