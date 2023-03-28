FG releases N15bn, Zulum set to return 20,000 IDPs from Chad Republic 

The Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum said the federal government has released N15 billion to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo-led Repatriation and Settlement Committee to ensure safe return of all internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes.

Zulum, who is also the Vice Chairman of the committee on management of repentant Boko Haram members, repatriation, return and resettlement of IDPs, spoke on a visit to Darussalam IDPs camp in the Lac region of Chad Republic.

According to the governor, modalities have been put in place by the federal government to ensure the safe return of the Nigerian refugees back to their country and finally to their ancestral homes, following government’s intensified efforts to restore communities across the North-East region destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents.

According to him, about 20,000 refugees reportedly displaced by the activities of the insurgents in Borno state were forced to take refuge in the Republic of Chad. He assured of their return immediately after the Ramadan fast and Eid el-Fitr Sallah festival.

Zulum, who arrived at Bagasola Province in company of some state executive council (SEC) members and legislators from the state assembly, was received by the Governor of Lac, noting that the refugees were mostly from Kukawa, Ngala, Kala-Balge and Bama local government areas of Borno State, most of whom have been living in Darussalam IDPs camp for over eight years.

