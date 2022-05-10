FG restates commitment to success of WAGPA project

The federal government has assured member countries of the West African Gas Pipeline Authority (WAGPA) that it is committed to the success project as it will fast track the industralisation of the ECOWAS region.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva gave the assurance at the Committee of Ministers meeting of member countries of the West African Gas Pipeline Authority (WAGPA) in Abuja Tuesday.

According to Sylva, it is the collective responsibility of member countries to ensure the success of the Project, no matter how difficult it may sometimes be.

He said: “Over the years, the Nigeria Government had shown leadership in ensuring that WAGPA is properly positioned to ensure that the objectives for which the organization was set up were achieved. We will as a nation continue to work with all stakeholders for the improvement of the project performance. I must dare say that we have not done badly in our collective quests to realize these laudable objectives.

“However, there are more to achieve and we are determined to get to the zenith of our targets, which are to deepen gas supplies and utilization within the ECOWAS sub-region. This is a must do for us all of if member countries hope to develop and industrialize. We must count ourselves lucky that today, the global community has classified gas as part of renewable energy and since we cannot but join the global energy transition train we must hurry to explore and exploit the abundant natural gas deposits within the borders of our respective countries.

“I am also happy that, this meeting will give us yet another opportunity to listen to presentations from WAGPA and WAPCo on the project performance and the status of the ongoing reforms.

The

minister noted that in spite of inherent challenges in the sector, WAGPA member countries have been able to work collectively to achieve a number of successes. The successes recorded so far by WAGPA include: Project completion in 2011; Open Access implemented in 2012; Improved gas availability; Takoradi-Tema Interconnection Project (TTIP) which has significantly increased gas flow through the WAGP; Lifting of Force Majeure that was in place by Nigeria Gas Company (NGC) between June 2013 and October, 2020; The reforms of the Access Code to the WAGP Network Code; and The ongoing amendment to the WAGP Act and the WAGP Regulations which ultimately among other things will give a licensing power to WAGP Authority to oversee the activities of the Shippers as it relates to the WAGP, for free and fair business environment on the WAGP.

“It is worthy to note that all we have been able to achieve were as a result of our collective resolve to surmount every challenge that had come our way in the course of the execution of these projects. I want to take this occasion to express my gratitude to all the people involved one way or the other in achieving these remarkable successes,” he said.

On the controversy concerning the appointment of a Director General, Sylva said WAGPA members need to come together to resolve the issue.

He urged members to be guided by legal instruments setting up the body.

“Dear colleagues, I know we have some differences in respect of the appointment of the DG but I am confident that through a common understanding, which has been the hallmark of this body, we will all agree to respect one another’s existing right under the WAGP Treaty in the interest of mutual respect for one another as partners in this Project, which we all know is governed by a binding

treaty and agreements.

“As parties to the treaty and the agreements, we should all be guided by the applicable provisions of these legal instruments especially section 4(2) of Article IV of the Treaty, which guides the appointment of the Director General of WAGPA.

“It is clear that section 4(2) of Article IV of the WAGP Treaty does not discriminate against any State Party in the appointment of the Director General of WAGPA and by my letter earlier to you my dear colleagues; I have conveyed this express position of the Treaty. In the circumstances therefore, I will seek the understanding and cooperation of all of to be guided by the provisions of the Treaty in reaching a sustainable, profitable and fair decision on this matter.

“It cannot be argued otherwise that in a situation like this, to be guided by the Treaty, which brought the State Parties together is the most dependable internal mechanism provided for conflict resolution. It would be most unfair to disregard an applicable provision of the Treaty in violation of the existing right of one of the parties to the Treaty.

“I am certain that as committed signatories to the treaty, we shall not find any difficulty in allowing section 4(2) of Article IV of the Treaty to resolve the issue of the appointment of the Director General for all of us. If section 4(2) of Article IV of the Treaty says a Nigerian is not qualified to be appointed the Director General, then such agreement must be kept and be upheld, but if section 4(2) of Article IV of the Treaty is to the effect that Nigeria is qualified, then, there need not to be further objection against what section 4(2) of Article IV of the Treaty plainly stated,” he said.

He said current moves by the ECOWAS Commission has initiated

the West African Gas Pipeline Expansion Project (WAGPEP) in conjunction with the Nigeria- Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) is geared at delivering natural gas to more countries in the ECOWAS sub region and beyond.

“I also know that WAPCo and WAGPA are working closely with the entities to provide technical assistance and experience to achieve the synergy. If this is done, it will be a very positive development for WAGP as it will increase its potential to deliver natural gas for more countries in the ECOWAS sub region and beyond,” he added.

For his part, the Managing Director of the West Africa Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCO) Gregory Germani stressed that the company will continue to collaborate with member countries of the Project to address the power challenge in the region.

“That remains the most cost effective option for face power generation to date. Besides generation from Legacy hydro sources, we have made considerable progress, increased throughput since our last meeting in December of 2020.

According to the Managing Director, in March alone, the WAGPA set a new monthly average record of 215 million standard cubic feet per day of natural gas delivered to customers, and saw the highest one day peak of 258 million standard cubic feet per day.

“Given the history of supply challenges on the WAGPA in the past. These constitute remarkable progress, demonstrating how gas supply prospects and wag P have evolved. In reflecting the hard work we have all worked to overcome previous vulnerabilities.

Additionally, WAPCO together with WAGPA will be entering a significant stage in our journey

year by implementing the novel wag P network code to further advance growth opportunities offer a loving plate level playing ground for all parties,” Germanic said.

In the coming years, Germanic said, the company will stepup it collaboration with WAGPA by implementing the novel WAGPA network code to further advance growth opportunities for all stakeholders.

He said: “It is our collective aspiration, that this will be implemented as anticipated, as we look to the distinguished members of this committee to facilitate the passing of the WAGPA Act amendments in the member state Parliament’s to enable the WAGPA network code in the sustainability of WAGPA.

“We will engage on all fronts to ensure the WAGPA is strategically positioned to be at the center of gas transmission in the region and even beyond. Mr. Chairman, Honorable Ministers, it has been 10 years of commercial operation, and it is a matter of immense pride to have recorded this level of growth backed by an enviable safety and organizational culture. Wapco stands proud of our safety performance with over seven years in 9 million workforce hours without a recordable injury or lost time incident,” he said.

In her remarks, the Director General, Committee of Ministers Ms Chafari Kanya Hanawa urged member countries to work together to accelerate growth within the mandate of the treaty.

She assured that it would collaborate and work with other regulatory bodies like the Revenue Authorities (including Customs) in various members.

She said that “due to competing alternatives including the contemporary preference for renewable energy for power generation, WAGPA under my leadership shall work with WAPCO and other stakeholders to achieve possible competitive tariffs to make the use of gas cost effective and competitive which will ultimately ensure a continuous growth and possible expansion of the Project,”she said.

