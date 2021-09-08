FG restates commitment to sustainable transport infrastructure

The Federal Ministry of Transportation has restated government’s commitment to providing sustainable transportation infrastructure and boosting economic development.

“Transportation has proven to be one of the critical factors of development at the heart of economic growth and prosperity of any nation,’’ Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr Magdalene Ajani, said in Kano.

She was addressing the opening of a technical session at the 16th conference of the National Council on Transportation (NCT).

NCT is responsible for articulating sustainable framework for the development of the nation’s transport sector.

“Transportation, as the lubricant and engine of economic development, should have its rightful place, if sustainable development is to be achieved.

“It is for this reason that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has pursued economic diversification by building sustainable transportation infrastructure across the country,’’ she said.

Ajani noted that the Federal Government embarked on the implementation of a multimodal transport system, a revitalisation programme and massive investment in the sector, in spite of financial challenges.

She said notable among these achievements were the completion and inauguration of the Warri-Itakpe and the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge rail lines.

In his remarks, Kano State Commissioner for Housing and Transport, Mahmoud Sansti, corroborated the idea that transportation played a huge role in attaining economic growth and development.

Sansti, however, noted that the sector was facing a lot of challenges, hence the need for all stakeholders to proffer lasting solutions.

He urged participants to work hard and recommend ways to address challenges in the sector.