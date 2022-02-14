FG restates efforts to complete Ogbese dam

The federal government through the Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, has restated government’s determination to ensure completion of Ogbese multi-purpose dam project in Ekiti state.

A statement by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations Unit, Mrs Funmi Imuetinyan, on Saturday, said Adamu revealed this during his visit to the dam project site on Friday to ascertain the progress of the on-going work.

Adamu who was accompanied on project site inspection by the Executive Governor of Ekiti state Dr Kayode Fayemi said the Dam has the capacity for water supply, irrigation and hydropower, adding that tourism and agricultural potentials of the Dam will also be beneficial to the people.

Engr Adamu also noted that the Dam was inherited from previous administration who awarded the project in 2009, adding that the project would have been completed but activities on the Dam site were stalled by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Engr Adamu therefore charged the contractor to ensure that the equipment needed are move to the Dam site promptly, while also advising that some of the equipment should be sourced locally to encourage job creation.

Also speaking, Dr Fayemi revealed that the federal government is trying to ensure that all inherited projects are completed, and that with the passion and commitment of the Ministry of Water Resources under the leadership of the current minister, the dam would be completed soon.

Earlier, the Director of Dams, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Engr Ali I. Dallah informed that the dam has recorded a progress level of 67% from the completed spill way and grouting work, ongoing construction of dam embankment, intake, reservoir clearing and discharge channel excavation.