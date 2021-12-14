FG resumes payment of stipend to 50,164 beneficiaries in yobe

Federal government has resume the payment of backlog of stipend to 50,164 Conditional Cash Transfer Beneficiaries (HUP-CCT) in Fika- Anze in fika local government area of yobe state.

In her remarks, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Faruk represented by the National programme coordinator National Cash Transfer Programme,(NCTP) Hajiya Halima Shehu, said the 10,000 monthly stipend to the poorest of the is taking place across the 36 states of the federation including FCT.

Sadiya stated that household uplifting programme is one of the social safety nets Programme anchored by the federal government under the ministry of humanitarian affairs aimed to uplifting the living condition of the poorest of the poor nationwide.

Earlier in his welcome address, the head of unit Yobe state cash transfer unit, Alhaji Ali Modu Kagu commended federal government commitment towards uplifting over 2m poorest Nigeria out of poverty.

“In yobe, cash transfer unit has commenced its activities in the year 2019 with 11,793 beneficiaries.

“As of today, yobe state cash transfer is operating in 11 LGAs namely Gaidam, yunusari, fika, Nangere, Bade and Jakusko.

“Others are Gulani, Gujba, Damaturu, Potiskum and Nguru with 50,164 beneficiaries across 284 communities in 44 wards across the mentioned LGAs, “Kagu said

