FG reveals when Enugu airport ‘ll commence commercial activities

The federal government has announced that Akanu Ibiam International airport, Enugu which has reached 90-95 percent completion will reopen for commercial activities on August 30, 2020.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in a press statement issued by the Director of press, James Odaudu on Tuesday in Abuja said the airport was closed on August 24, 2019 for the rehabilitation of the runway and upgrade of other infrastructure to meet international standards.

He further said the government had initially fixed April as the date for the reopening of the airport but it blamed the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country and the onset of rain for the delay.

Sirika said they wanted to make a quick intervention in this procurement to ensure that the once dilapidated runway that was a threat to the safety of our operations has been dealt with.

He said, “We were on course but unfortunately COVID came and the workers took to their heels to ensure that they remained safe. We are back on site and we have made a tremendous amount of progress.

“Final wearing course is where we are on the runway while the perimeter fencing and the road is going on and other works including airfield lighting for day and night operations and for it to truly answer its name; Akanu Ibiam International airport, Enugu.”

He said the turning pad of the airport’s runway was made of concrete unlike other airports where the turning pads were made of asphalt.