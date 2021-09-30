FG, Russia to deepen bilateral relations on mining

Former Senate President Senator Olubukola Saraki has commended the inauguration of Nigeria-Russia Chambers of Commerce and Industry initiative to deepen bilateral relations especially in mining.

Saraki who lauded President of the Nigeria-Russia Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Chief Obiora Okonkwo for the initiative at the inauguration of Nigeria-Russia Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Abuja on Tuesday, stated that indeed, it “is a great platform that would increase business activities between Nigeria and Russia.”

Minister of State Mines and Steel Development Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah noted that the establishment of the Nigeria-Russia Chambers of Commerce and Industry would not only enhance business between the countries but help in the development of the Nigeria mining sector.

“The Nigeria-Russia Chambers of Commerce and Industry will become the fulcrum to galvanise the business relationships between Nigeria and Russia especially in the minerals and metals sectors.”

He reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari led administration’s commitment towards creating an enabling environment for genuine investors through incentives that includes granting tax holiday for an initial three years; exemption from customs and import duties for the importation of equipment and machineries; free transferability of foreign currency through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), among others.

He added that the Ministry has streamlined its processes for efficiency and transparency in line with the Ease of Doing Business Policy and would engage Russian companies to share its investment opportunities.

Earlier, President of the Nigeria-Russia Chambers of Commerce and Industry Chief Obiora Okonkwo, in his opening address, disclosed that the inauguration has created the needed bridge for a lot of Nigerians doing business with the Federation of Russia.