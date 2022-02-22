FG seeks additional funding for provision of infrastructure in North-east



The federal government has launched the Multi-Sectoral Crises Recovery Project (MCRP), under the North East Development Commission (NEDC), seeking additional funding for continued support to Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states towards rehabilitation and provision of infrastructure and livelihood opportunities in the region.

While launching the project, Tuesday in Abuja, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, expressed delight in results so far achieved by the MCRP and commended the project teams for the hard work demonstrated since the inception of the project.

She said: “We would continue to encourage you to do more, mindful that though we have made significant gains in the process of the recovery and development of the region, there remains a lot to be done. This is reflected in the new targets for beneficiary numbers in the additional financing phase of the project as well as the decision taken by the government of Nigeria and the world bank in extending the funding and duration of the project.

“The additional financing of the Multi Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project presents another opportunity for us to further solidify the progress that we have made and do more to ensure that citizens in need across the three participating states can recover their livelihoods, have access to quality health care, education, water, sanitation, hygiene and improved engagement with elected officials. The project aims to facilitate Improved performance not only by building back better infrastructure but ensuring that the quality of services provided is raised.

“With the increase in scope of the additional financing phase, as earlier presented, the emphasis on improving the agricultural value chain plays a prominent part of the strategy to move the region further along the path of sustainable development. We intend as government to provide the enabling environment for the people to take advantage of the large amount of fertile land available not just to feed themselves but neighbouring states across the country.

“Nigeria’s inclusion in the Regional Project for the Lake Chad Basin Countries, joining our neighbours; Cameroun, Niger and Chad, reflects the importance of information sharing, regular dialogue as the problems of climate change, unemployment and to varying degrees conflict fragility transcend our borders. Solutions jointly developed have a greater chance for the long-lasting impact for our individual countries but for the Lake Chad region. We will work hand in hand with our counterparts in the three countries to find long lasting solutions to our collective challenges.”

Other speakers at the event include the Managing Director North East Development Commission Mohammed G. Alkali, Representatives of the World Bank, European Union, USAID and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office FCDO.