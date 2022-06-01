FG seeks African countries’ support to achieve greener world

The federal government has sought the collaboration of African countries for innovative solutions to the challenges faced by the country, with regards to technologies and products that will lead to the growth and industrialization of the continent and financing of green energy projects.

Speaking Wednesday in Abuja at the inaugural edition of the Nigeria-Africa Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit, themed “Towards a Greener Africa”, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, said that the summit will provide the opportunity for participating countries to share views on natural resources.

He said that stakeholders will explore opportunities within the Nigerian mining sector, the underexplored minerals, “which are key to clean renewable energy, the success stories and the strides towards driving Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the sector.”

He said: “Africa requires a huge amount of energy generation to drive its development, even as the world shifts away from fossil fuel to clean and renewable energy sources, in the fight against climate change. In the midst of this energy transition lies many challenges and opportunities for a continent yearning for development.

“I believe this should spur us as a continent of diverse people to co-operate and collaborate more, initiate innovative solutions to the challenges that are peculiar to us, come up with technologies and products that will lead to the growth and industrialization of Africa in a more environment friendly manner, while encouraging the development and financing of green energy projects.

“Participating countries in the Declaration of Cooperation would strengthen their cooperation, through joint assessment and viewpoints, with the aim to financing sustainable African Natural Resources and Energy Projects that are key to the transition, for the benefit of producers and consumers and to regularly review at technical and ministerial levels the status of our cooperation.”

