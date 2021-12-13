FG seeks more private sector investment in STI

The minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya onu has called on investors to put more funds in the development of science, technology and innovation in Nigeria.

The minister made the call during a breakfast meeting with Nigerian entrepreneurs in Lagos recently.

The breakfast meeting between the federal government and captains of industries is to fashion out way to attract more private sector investment for the overall development of Science, Technology and Innovation.

Dr. Onu said that efforts of the Federal government to grow STI in the country haven’t been enough and the need for venture capitalist is crucial to the speedy development of the sector.

He said; “Venture capitalists in the technologically developed countries, play the very important role of transforming ideas into goods, by taking the necessary risks.

The Minister further explained to the entrepreneurs that necessary legal and policy frameworks have been laid out to create the necessary conducive environment.

According to Dr. Onu, the business community is the most formidable member of the STI Ecosystem.

He said ffor the first time since independence all regulatory bodies in the country brought together, to ensure Nigerian goods and services are of global standards.

The Minister of state for Science, Technology and Innovation, Barr. Mohammed H. Abdullahi, said that the ministry is looking forward to leverage on their wealth of experience in businesses towards better application of scientific research and development outcomes to value addition in Nigerian enterprises.

