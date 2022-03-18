FG seeks UN assistance for transition to electric vehicles

The federal government has disclosed that it was seeking the assistance of United Nations (UN) in the areas of technical and infrastructural capacity in its drive to transit to electric vehicles to ensure safe and clean environment.

The Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, made the disclosure Friday during a courtesy visit by the UN Secretary General, Special Envoy for Road Safety to Nigeria, Mr. Jean Todt, in Abuja.

Mustapha said the assistance would also enable the World Bank to consider Nigeria in the project which was already going on in some developed countries.

The SGF stressed that the government would not relent in supporting other African countries for effective traffic management in the continent.

“Assisting Nigeria in advancing Traffic management through development of cutting-edge solutions such as smart road pricing and other measures would also go a long way,” he said.

Mustapha said the government’s commitment towards reducing carnages on the highways and create safe motoring environment for Nigeria road users compelled the establishment of the FRSC.

“Nigeria has been able to channel adequate resources towards meeting the global goals. Concrete frameworks have been developed on the set targets to bring about significant reduction in road traffic crashes, injuries and deaths.

“Although, the current data per 10,000 vehicles and 100,000 human population is still behind that of Sweden and other developed countries, efforts are being made to drastically lower the current figures as much as possible.”

Earlier, Todt commended the federal government for the domestications of the Six United Nations Conventions and agreement on Road Safety.

He said UN had been working with Nigeria and FRSC, especially the contribution to global road safety which was exceptional.

“1. 4 million people died yearly of Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs). So, this is an opportunity to understand better how road safety works and the need to educate road users more on road safety globally especially Africa,” he said.