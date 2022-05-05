FG sends 200 young farmers to Israel, Morocco for greenhouse farming

In continuation of it aggressive food production policy, the Federal Government through the National Land Development Authority (NALDA) is set to trained 200 young farmers to Israel and Morocco for a six day intensive training in agriculture.

This is part of the continuation of the National Young Farmers Scheme, (NYFS), programme that President Muhammadu Buhari flagged off some months ago.

Speaking during the official sent forth ceremony of the first batch, NALDA Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Prince Paul Ikonne, said the 100 of these young farmers will be engaged in the process of learning proper crop production and greenhouse management, while the other 100 will be engaged in animal husbandry, slaughtering and processing of meat.

He said: “We are running a programme we call ‘Aggressive Food Production’ and this we are doing in collaboration with the Ministry of Education as the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, is providing us with land from the universities for this.

