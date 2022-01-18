FG sensitises Bauchi stakeholders on liquefied petroleum gas plan

The federal government on Tuesday sensitised critical stakeholders in Bauchi state on the National Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) expansion plan to seek for their support towards ensuring sustainable socio-economic growth through LPG adoption and expansion.

At the opening ceremony of a 2-day sensitisation and awareness campaign on the plan, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on LPG, Dr Dayo Adesina, said the sensitisation was to encourage the use of liquefied petroleum gas.

He pointed out that participation of Nigerians on the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) expansion plan would make huge investment particularly in addressing climate change in the country.

Dr Adesina noted that the policy was being implemented in the states of Bauchi, Gombe, Katsina, Sokoto, Ebonyi, Enugu, FCT, Lagos, Ogun and Niger and solicited for the support and cooperation of stakeholders for the success of the project in the selected states.

“Collaboration between the federal government and the states implementing the project is important and Industrial sector, power and agricultural sectors are all areas where LPG can make a significant impact.

“In 2017, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the National Gas Policy to reduce and mitigate climate change in our country.”

In a key note address, Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed said the state government had approved the establishment of Oil and Gas Academy to compliment the effort of the federal government towards oil and gas, and solid minerals development.

Represented by his deputy, Senator Baba Tela, the governor observed that the sensitisation campaign was timely as it would go a long way in addressing a number of lingering problems facing states.