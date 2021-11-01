FG set to domesticate methanol fuel production

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has said that Nigeria is ready to domesticate Methanol Fuel Production in the Country for Professionals and expatriates to exhibit their talents and exchange business ideas with their counterparts both home and abroad.

According to the press statement signed by Irondi Ifeoma of the FMSTI press department that the Minister stated this when he received the National Coordinator of the Movement for the Implementation of Methanol Fuel in the Niger Delta (MIMFIND) led by Comrade Stephen Okenarhe, and his group on Thursday, in Abuja.

MIMFiND is a coalition movement made up of members of the Movement for the Survival of the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality (MOSIEND), Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), Niger Delta Liberators, Movement of Niger Delta (MOND), Bakassi Fighters among others.

Onu further stated that the Mission is to ensure that the National Policy on Methanol Fuel Production Technology is properly implemented to the benefit of the people of the Niger Delta Region and Nigeria as a whole.

Earlier, The National Coordinator of the Movement for the Implementation of Methanol Fuel in the Niger Delta (MIMFiND) Mr. Stephen Okenrhe, appealed to the Hon. Minister to kindly reach out to Mr. President to approve funds from the Gas flare penalty purse, to be used to kick start the proper implementation process in affected communities in the Niger Delta Region.