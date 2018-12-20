FG should attract foreign investors to tackle housing deficits’

In this interview with TOPE SUNDAY, the Managing Director of Ipile Earth Synergy Construction Ltd., Mr Emmanuel Oluwole, speaks on some of the challenges confronting the country’s housing sector, among others.

In view of the huge housing deficits in the country, the federal government has been asked to channel the recovered loots into the housing sector. What is your take on this?

Definitely, I am in support of this call. Housing is one of the basic needs of human beings after food and clothing. We must have plan in place which should last us for 10 to 15 years but we currently lack that. Fund should be channelled into the housing sector especially the National Housing Fund because when you look at the interest loans on housing, it is so exorbitant that people can’t afford to go for it. These are some of the challenges facing the housing sector.

How should government go about it?

The National Housing Fund, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, should team up to address this challenge. More funds need to be channelled into the housing sector. If the need be, they should attractive foreign investors to make the sector more conductive for its players.

As a player in the built environment, what are the major challenges confronting the sector?

High cost of building materials is the major problem we are facing in the sector. Since when Naira crashed against Dollars, three years ago, prices of the building materials have been on the high side. This has its own negative effect on our products because with this, we have to jerk up the prices of our services. And it does not pay us and our clients.

So, what will you proffer as the way out?

Government should subsidise the prices of building materials. Our association, the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), should engage the government with a view to subsidising our end products. In this regards, if government buys the materials, they will re-buy it at subsidised prices and resell to us at the subsidised price. This will allow us to work faster and efficiently.

Some experts in the built environment are of the view that Nigeria has a 17million housing deficit. Will you agree with this figure?

Yes, I agree. Even the figure has gone beyond 17million. It is now close to 20million housing deficits and from the research we did, we need to build up to 200,000 units for the next 25 years to meet up with that gap considering our growing population. And that is why we keep on appealing to the government to have a solid housing policy. For example, we need property taxes in Nigeria because in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) there a lots of empty houses that are not being unoccupied. Why? This is because there is no tax being imposed on their owners. If there are taxes imposed on those houses, their owners would have looked for the people that would occupy them.

In your opinion, what do you think is responsible for the unoccupied houses?

When you look at the economy situation of the country and the minimum wage issue, some houses are so expensive that some people cannot afford them. Why do we have this particular challenge? It is because of the urbanization rate; everybody wants to live in the city. Take Lagos for an example, everyday, people go to the state in dozens believing it is Milk and Honey there. If other states are being modernised, we will not have such problem in Lagos state.

How would assess the federal government’s housing policy and programme?

Well, it started well but the payment plan is another problem. People will get frustrated before the money is paid. Like, I have said earlier on, government should subsidise everything in the country’s housing sector, and at the same time, reduce the interest rate on loans obtain by the expert in the housing sector. The last time I checked, the loan interest is still a double figure. This is not good for the sector, because it is not encouraging investors.

In what way is your company contributing to the affordable housing?

Well, the first thing we did was to introduce compressed bricks because its major component, laterite is found across Nigeria and Africa at large. It saves the cost of building significantly, at least, for about 40 percent of the construction cost. That is one of the advantages of technology. Brick is interlocked, there is no use of mortal; and one of its advatanges is that in a hot environment, brick will be hot outside and cool inside. Also, it creates job opportunities for the locals because right from the site, we train them.

In terms of projects, we have constructed over 300 housing units in Nigeria. We did 100 units in partnership with the Nigerian Navy in Kuje Barracks and we also did another 100 units in Calabar, Cross River state, and it was commissioned by the President (Muhammadu Buhari) this year. We also did another 26 units in collaboration with the Defence Intelligence College in Karu. Let me tell you, we build house between four to five months depending on your model.

But basically, we are into construction, we don’t sell; but we can give our clients options to commercialise their own. On our own, what we do is that our client can show us a piece of land, and tells us what he wants, and we will construct a specification depending on the budget. Our aim, according to our Chairman, is to make housing as cheap as Pure Water.

So, how much does it cost to build a house; starting from foundation to finishing?

We don’t have fixed prices on our houses because location varies. This is because if I tell you that a unit of a house will cost you N5million and I move to Akure in Ondo state, where laterite is cheaper and available in large quantities, and I then build a house for about N3.5million, won’t I be unfair to you? So, whenever you want to engage us, we will go to your site and see if laterite will be available because we put other things into consideration before giving you the price.

