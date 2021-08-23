FG should settle ASUU

Students of universities are worried over the recent outburst between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities ( ASUU).

The state of neglect and nonchalance to the students’ problem would leave their educational future bleak with no hope. How can we bring education to the reach of the people with this poor attitude of both the federal government and ASUU?

However, Nigerian students of universities expected that the last dialogue between the government and ASUU would bring an end to the lingering dispute. Alas, the union is now warming up for another episode of the strike. We ought to be reminded that this strike is a serious security problem which if not attended to in time may boomerang.

If we continue neglect our educational sector, Nigeria cannot develop. This is because education is the building block of any society.

The planned ASUU strike needs to be halted by having another dialogue with the union to resolve this sad development.

There is an urgent need for the federal hovernment and ASUU to reach an agreement over this issue that has been lingering for over a decade for the good of Nigerian students.

Kasim Isah Muhammad,

Department of Mass Communication,

University of Maiduguri