FG shuts down operations at AEEPCo over spillage

In a bid to stop the oil spillage in the riverine areas, The Federal Government has shut down the operation of AITEO Eastern Exploration and Production Company Limited (AEEPCo), at Santa Barbara in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.

This is to pave way for proper investigation to be carried out and adequate measures put in place to ensure the safety of lives and property in the area.

The statement was made available on Tuesday to journalist by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Environment, Mr Saghir el Mohammed, revealed that the oil spill occured on November 5, 2021 in a form of fountain within the proximity of Opu Nembe Community at Well 1, Well Head located at the Southern Field of Sant Barbara.

He said as soon as the incident occur, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) comprising the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regualtory Commission (NUPRC), Bayelsa State Ministry of Environment, Community representatives and Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company was set up on November 6, 2021 to immediately address the situation.

El Mohammed added that the exercise was inclusive because of inaccessibility to the well head location due to the hydrocarbon fumes that saturated the atmosphere in the area.

He noted that the JIT directed AEEPCo to shut in the impacted asset (well head) for appropriate oil II response.