FG signs MoU with Sokoto, Bauchi on power supply

The federal government has signed the Sokoto and Bauchi state governments under the Nigerian Economic Sustainablity Program (NESP), power sector component, to improve electricity supply in the two benefiting states.

A statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by the Senior Information Officer, Federal Ministry of Power, Mathew Osumanyi Dan’asabe, said the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, Nebeolisa Anako, represented the Minister of Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu at the ceremony held in Abuja recently.

He reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to provide reliable power supply to unserved and underserved rural communities across the country.

The permanent secretary said the signing of MoU between the Sokoto and Bauchi state governments, would assist the FG to ensure that the programme comes to a reality.

He revealed the plans of the Federal Government to install five million Solar Home Systems (SHS) and Mini-Grid by which 250,000 jobs would be generated to impact over 25 Million beneficiaries across the country.

Responding, the Sokoto state Commissioner for Energy, Hon. Aliyu Balarabe, expressed his gratitude to the ministry for signing the MoU with the two states, which are the first to sign the tripartite MoU.