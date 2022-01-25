FG signs pledge card, reiterates commitment to ending open defecation

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Water Resource has reiterated commitment toward ending open defecation in the country by introducing a pledge card.

A statement by the Minister of Water Resource, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, said President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo have both signed the pledge cards as a way of commitment to the cause of ending open defecation.

Adamu in the statement said: “His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari today, 25th January, 2022 in Abuja re – affirmed his commitment towards ending Open Defecation in Nigeria by signing the Pledge Card.

“Shortly thereafter, the Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN followed in the steps of the President to sign the Pledge Card.

“Pledge Card is a commitment booklet which was prepared during the flag- off of the campaign to end open defecation in Nigeria to be signed by the Chief Executives of both the Federal and State Governments, signifying their readiness to give political and financial support towards meeting the target of ending open defecation in Nigeria by 2025.