FG slams fresh charges on Nnamdi Kanu as Buhari, Ohaneze talks collapse

The federal government has filed fresh terrorism charges against the self acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed organisation will appear in court again on Tuesday in continuation of his trial bordering on terrorism allegations.

He is currently standing trial before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In the amended process filed on Monday, the federal government has increased the counts to eight as against the initial seven count charge it preferred against Nnamdi Kanu.

The government amended the charge, barely 24 hours to the scheduled commencement of the hearing.

The IPOB leader will now enter his fresh plea in a 15-count amended charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015, and signed by the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, M. B. Abubakar.

The court had on December 2, fixed Tuesday to hear some pending applications, including the one Kanu filed to be discharged and acquitted.

Blueprint recalls that the leaders of the Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo had approached President Buhari on the possibility of proffering a political solution to the Kanu’s legal plight.