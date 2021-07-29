FG slashes power gas prices from 2.50 to 2.18 dollars

Following extensive negotiation between the federal government and organised labour, the government has agreed to reduced the price of Industry Power Gas from 2.50 Dollars to 2.18 Dollars.

Speaking during the 2021 Gas Sector Stakeholders Forum, the Minister of Petroleum, Mr Temipre Sylva, Thursday, said the government has agreed henceforth to sales Industry Power Gas at the approved price of 2.18 Dollars instead of the previous price of 2.50 dollars.

The minister added that the change in price is with immediate effect, to allow quick industrial desired revolution, embarked upon by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari with a view to rejuvenate the gas sector.

He assured that the Ajakuata, Kaduna, Kano gas projects, known as AKKP will be completed as at when due in 2023.

“Let me assure that the AKKP project will be completed by 2023 as been scheduled and the aim of rejuvenating the industrial base of the affected linkage states would fully be achieved,” he said.

The managing director of the NNPC, Mr Mele Kyari, said the AKKP project will never be a White Elephant projects like many of its kind.

He said, “This project will not be another White Elephant projects, we will deliver it as at when due to revamp the Industrial growth of the States and we want to see affecting areas mobilizing full support of the projects”.

Mele Kyari added that the projects was on for the last 30 years and it is now that government is fully determined to achieve it, and at the end of it, 10 billions gas would be delivered to potential markets.

He added that the AKKP project will rejuvenate over 232 industries across the corridor of the pipelines and millions of employment opportunities will be fully provided by the project, adding that 130 kilowatts of power would be given out by the gas projects.

Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state said the projects will help the north to achieve not only industrial growth but achieve security of the region and the nation in general.

He said in Kano, his government has taken full control of black spots and his administration in collaboration with security agencies are using technology to tackle serious insecurities facing the state.

Ganduje stated that black spots of Falgore and Danssoshiya forests are being fully taken over by government and government is building military outfits at Falgore while at Danssoshiya, they are creating grazing land for Fulani.