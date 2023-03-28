FG speaks on planned NLC nationwide strike

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has said the planned nationwide strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), would not hold

This was disclosed at the 68th session of the State House ministerial breifing at Abuja on Tuesday.

He said, “At this moment we are no longer talking about whether or not to go on strike. We are only discussing the implementation of the CBN’s response to the whole situation.

“Today, Tuesday March 28, the National Economic Committee of the labour union from states and local government areas will report to the national leadership. And I am positive that they will not continue with the strike planned for Wednesday.

“We have apprehended the dispute and when the minister apprehends a dispute, the next line of action is to maintain status quo antebellum.”

