FG spends N3.5mn monthly to feed El-Zakzaky – Lai

Minister of i formation Lai Mohammed, has reportedly claimed that the government spends about N3.5 million monthly to feed a Shiite cleric who has been detained by government for over two years.

Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the Shiite IMN movement has been detained since December 2015 after soldiers clamped down on his supporters killing at least 347 of them. The army accused them of blocking a public road being used then by the army chief, Tukur Buratai.

Mohammed’s statement on the Shiite leader is believed to have been made on Wednesday, same day the Kaduna court denied Mr El-Zakzaky bail.

A video of Mohammed making the claim while addressing some journalists has gone viral.

“The issue of whether, where he (El-Zakzaky) is, at least let’s keep it off record, that he is in a residence and you know eating at the…”

