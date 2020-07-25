FG, stakeholders kick against cancer registry

The federal government and other stakeholders have kicked against moves to establish a cancer registry, to provide for compilation of statistics on the disease.

A Bill for that purpose being considered by the House of Representatives is to create a registry on the incidences of cancer and give basis for research and treatment.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, while speaking during a public hearing by the House Committee on Health services, chaired by Tanko Sununu, however, noted that the functions of the proposed registry were already being carried out by tertiary health institutions and the Nigeria Institute for Medical Research.

This was just as the minister’s position was taken by most of the stakeholders present at the public hearing among which were the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA).

He said further that the establishment of a cancer registry “will be a waste of resource and deepen the rivalry already in the health sector.”

However, the NLC the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), and other stakeholders in the sector all supported two other Bills presented by the House Committee and rejected one.

The other Bills were to amend the primary health care development act and the establishment of a National Blood Service Commission (NBSC).

