FG, states not serious about curbing insecurity – Bala 

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP’s) presidential aspirant and governor of Bauchi state, Senator Bala Mohammed, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led federal government and state governors of lacking commitment to put an end to insecurity in the country.

The presidential hopeful who was in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi state capital, to address PDP national delegates, said the APC government has failed Nigerians in the area of security and poverty.

He said the APC federal government was only busy borrowing money and sinking same into unproductive projects through contracts inflation and other shoddy deals.

He said Kano-Abuja Road that was said to have been earmarked to gulp over N750 billion can be done with N250 billion,” he said.

Bala noted that mistakes were perpetrated by APC led government as a result of its clueless and visionless style of leadership.

He said: “As a governor, what I did to tackle insecurity was that, I involved vigilantes and other self help groups in conjunction with the army and police to form a harmonious working relationship, and that is why Bauchi state is relatively peaceful.”

