FG, stop pampering renegade fighters

Nigeria ranks 146th on the Global Peace Index, making it the eighth least peaceful country in Africa. According to the 2021 Global Peace Index (GPI), Nigeria is ranked 146th out of 163 independent nations and territories in terms of peacefulness. Nigeria has moved up one position from 147 in 2020.

However, Boko Haram, political crises, ritual killings, farmers/herders crises, and banditry have resulted in the country remaining one of the least peaceful in the world and on the African continent. As a result of the government’s mediocre attitude toward paying much more attention to the threat posed by these renegade fighters who have stalwartly crippled the already peaceful Nigeria. The country is consistently experiencing instability

Luckily, since the death of the infernal leader of Nigeria’s most lethal terrorist group, peace and orderliness have gradually filled an unoccupied peace vacuum in the country. But nevertheless, as the government achieved phenomenal success against the Boko Haram sect, she whittled down her tons of energy to thwart other abhorrent criminal groups. If the government had not relented after the death of Abubakar Shekau, almost all other culprit groups would have been dissuaded from undertaking their atrocious development of perpetrating mayhem in the country.

Nowadays, bandits are eventually overtaking Boko Haram as Nigeria’s second-deadliest terrorist group. From 2019 to date, they (bandits) have intrepidly killed a myriad of people; so too are their personal possessions, and they have consistently ventured into their lawless project. Despite the humongous amount of funds budgeted and spent on the security sector to attend to the hurdle of insecurity in the country, Alas! The situation has remained unchanged, rather than erupting like a wildfire

.

Depressingly, patriotic Nigerians are now sleeping with one eye closed for fear of being attacked and gruesomely killed by these bad omens. The government should promptly save the country before turning into another Somalia (God forbid)!



Finally, these bloodthirsty bandits don’t understand any other language than that of fire-for-fire. Considering their day-to-day unlawful operations, they don’t want to give up until they are awfully and massively defeated. The government, in collaboration with other sub-security units from various states within the federation, should launch another battle technique and security personnel formation of approaching them valiantly and horrifyingly until they are won against.

May Nigeria succeed!

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki,Sabon Fegi, Azare,Bauchi state[email protected]

