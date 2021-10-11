FG striving for fairness, unity – Osinbajo.

“If you look at all of us sitting here, we represent all the geo-political zones. This is the Nigeria that will succeed, anything else doesn’t make sense,” according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.Osinbanjo stated the above while admonishing top officials of Nigeria’s High Commission in the United Kingdom, held at the Abuja House residence of the High Commissioner in London, Saturday.

The VP said the citizens at home and in the Diaspora should promote the message of one country, noting that “anybody who looks at how Nigeria operates will recognize that we are better off in this system, and that is the truth.”



According to the VP, “Yorubas are not better off on their own, Igbos are not better off on their own, the North is not better off on its own. We are better off as one nation, that is why we are strong and that is why we can face the world.”



Still emphasising the point about unity, Prof. Osinbajo noted that “everywhere in the world today, people are coming together to form stronger units, they are not breaking up, this is not the time to break up.

“If you read of the economics of smaller nations, they are looking for ways of how they can become stronger by aligning with other nations. How does a country with all the potentials and everything that we have, think that the best way is to break up?”Speaking further, the VP explained that “we are at a point in time in our history where we have security challenges, we have economic challenges, and if you talk about security, there are so many dimensions to it.

“If you look carefully, all of these could happen to any government and I think we are in the very best position to solve the problems that face us today.”“Security challenges that we have didn’t show up in one day but it is the government, the people, the men and women that will handle them.”

In addition, the Vice President spoke about the popularity and credibility of President Muhammadu Buhari, identifying it as a crucial factor in galvanizing the entire system in resolving the challenges.Said Osinbajo: “The President is possibly the most popular Nigerian politician that we ever had in generations. He is possibly the only person who can go into a place or somewhere without bossing people to gather and they will come and listen to him speak.The VP urged staff of the High Commission to remain good ambassadors of the country and endeavour to promote justice and fairness in their activities even as they make more efforts to promote government programmes and policies.His words: “we must promote one country. But, of course, everybody talks about justice, fairness and balance, and that is what we must try to do on a continuous basis.

“Let us not be discouraged, let us be very confident because our country will come out of all these problems and emerge stronger.“So, I urge every person who represents our country to ensure that we must represent the country well and be able to speak up at the right forum about the country and what we are doing.”