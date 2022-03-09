FG takes lead in climate change strategies, energy transition

The federal government said it is positioned to take the lead in aligning Nigeria’s national climate plans and strategies with the country’s energy transition efforts.

The Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, stated this during the High Level Inter-Ministerial Committee on Climate Change Meeting in Abuja.

Ikeazor said this would be achieved with the support of Nigerian Ministers and Development partners.

She said the ministry recently launched the Deep Decarbonization Project which focuses on scenarios & modeling analysis of low emission development pathway in tandem with sustainable economic growth; Setting grounds for Issuance of Nigeria’s third Green Bonds;

“Exploring Climate Financing options to drive investment towards low-carbon, climate resilient development as envisioned in our commitments;

Identifying Long-term low GHG Emission strategies for a high growth circular economy.