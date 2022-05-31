FG targets $176bn from Customs Service Modernization Project

To simplify export and import business, block revenue leakages, create more jobs for the youth and create news professions through new technology, the Nigeria Customs and the Trade Modernisation Project Limited, Monday signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which will see Nigeria net in $176 billion in the next 20 years.

The Chairman of the Trade Modernisation Project Limited, Dr. Saleh Ahmadu disclosed this while briefing reporters in his office in Abuja after the execution of the concession agreement for the Nigeria Customs Service Modernisation Project which was midwife by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

According to him, the Africa Finance Corporation and the World Customs Organisation are parties to the project which happens to be a Public Private Partnership deal (PPP).

“As the concession period begins, we wish to assure Nigerians that the revenue target of $176 billion for the federal government will be achieved, if not surpassed. More importantly, we are excited about the real economic benefits for the country, in terms of business growth for exporters and import-dependent businesses, improved global supply chains, enhanced industrial capacity utilization and creation of employment opportunities,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the managing Director of the organisation, Dr. Jumai Umar Ajijola, said the project through multi-stakeholder collaboration will ease exports and thereby increase foreign exchange earnings for the country.

She said, “With the support of its technical partners,Huawei Technologies and financing from Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) Trade Modernisation Project Limited, through our global team of experts is ready to hit the ground running.

“The $3.2 billion investments required for the project is already being finalized through an AFCled initiative,” she stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

