FG targets Shea butter export to boost farmers’ revenue

The federal government has assured that it had set up Shea butter plant to process the product to support the diversification agenda of the present administration.

The Managing Director, Abuja Enterprise Agency, Arabi Muhammed Tukur, said the plant is aimed at supporting the processing of the products towards meeting the requirements for export.

According to him, they have set up a shea butter processing plant which we are working on expanding with a view to producing grade A Shea butter for export. We also have the cassava processing centre in Kwali area council.

Tukur, who was represented by the Principal Manager, Mr Chudi Ezirigwe, said this at the meeting with Commerce and Industry journalists in Abuja added that the Agency also established special programmes that capture activities of women and youth.

He said that the agency has a lot of programs aimed at reducing the level of unemployment in the country.

For instance, he said that a one Stop shop has been opened by the government at the agency to support the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

He said the objective of the One Stop shop is to have a system where information to support the setting up of a business is domiciled in one location rather than the previous practice of moving from one place to the other.

In his words “We have a mandate to reduce unemployment and create wealth for the people.

“We offer business advisory services through our business counselors and creating access to finance for business start up and entrepreneurs whose businesses are facing challenges.

“We also offer different categories of training tailored to meet the demands of entrepreneurs and we have a credit risk department responsible to galvanising access to finance for businesses.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.